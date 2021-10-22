Advertisement

Fallen World War II Corporal returns to Mississippi

Corporal Quentin Weldon McCall
Corporal Quentin Weldon McCall(Gov. Tate Reeves)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Governor Tate Reeves announced on Twitter that he is honoring a fallen World War II Corporal from Mississippi.

Corporal Quentin Weldon McCall enlisted at the state recruiting station in Jackson on May 7, 1942. He and 15 others then headed to Marine Corps Base in San Diego for basic training.

Corporal McCall was with his brothers in India Company, 3rd Battalion of the 6th Marines (I-3/6) when they landed on Betio as part of Operation: GALVANIC. It would become one of the bloodiest battles in the Corps’ history.

On Nov. 23, 1943, 23-year-old McCall died and was reportedly buried in Cemetery 33 on Betio Island — a temporary location chosen by his fellow Marines, the survivors of the battle, until the Fallen could be recovered and returned to their families.

The DPAA officially announced to the world that PFC McCall was coming home on Oct. 9, 2019. Scientists used circumstantial evidence and laboratory analyses to identify PFC McCall from among the recovered remains.

Reeves says that there are 72,395 Americans still missing in action from World War II — with 694 being from Mississippi.

“Today, I was honored to join the family of Corporal Quentin Weldon McCall to welcome him home to Mississippi soil. We are forever indebted to Cpl. McCall and America’s greatest generation!”

Caption

The governor says he is honored to proclaim Oct. 25, 2021, a Day of Mourning in Remembrance of Corporal Quentin Weldon McCall.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Crossroads development
Economic growth continues in Meridian
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Sherrie Ann Jackson, 62, of Thomasville, Ala., died in a wreck Thursday morning when her...
Thomasville woman dies in 2-vehicle crash
Young said the police department is using all their resources and doing all they can to tackle...
Chief Young talks Meridian crime, offers condolences to families of victims
Dr. Duggan of Rush Health Systems talks so WTOK about COVID boosters.
Local doctor reacts to new COVID booster approvals

Latest News

Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
The Birmingham community is remembering Kamille "Cupcake' McKinney two years after her death.
Vigil for Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney 2 years later
The Consumer Product Safety Commission and Walmart issued a recall Friday for 3,900 bottles of...
Walmart recalls aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths
Montrell Taylor is being sought for questioning in a deadly assault Sept. 30 in Lauderdale...
Suspect wanted for murder in Sandflat Rd. homicide
Forecast data indicate an increasing potential for severe thunderstorms on Wednesday.
Sunshine prevails this weekend, then we watch for severe weather next week