Advertisement

The Haunted Chicken House returns to Wayne Co.

The spooky excitement will be held for two weekends only on Oct. 22 - 23 and Oct. 29 - 30.
The spooky excitement will be held for two weekends only on Oct. 22 - 23 and Oct. 29 - 30.(WDAM)
By Eddie Robertson
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Haunted Chicken House is coming back to Wayne County this year.

The annual Halloween event is hosted by several volunteer fire departments in the area.

The spooky excitement will be held for two weekends only on Oct. 22 and 23 and again on Oct. 29 and 30.

The Haunted Chicken house is located just one mile past the golf course on Highway 84 East.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and remain open until everyone has had their share of fun-filled frights.

Capt. Shane Busby with the Denham Volunteer Fire Department said this year is going to be even better than last year and invites everyone to enjoy the family-friendly fun.

“It’s going to be some scary things in there, we’re going to have clowns, goons, and goblins, some things you’ve seen before and some things may never have seen before,” Busby said.

“The line could be a little long, but we will do our best to get everybody through as quick as we can.”

Tickets are $10 for adults and free for children under the age of five.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Crossroads development
Economic growth continues in Meridian
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Sherrie Ann Jackson, 62, of Thomasville, Ala., died in a wreck Thursday morning when her...
Thomasville woman dies in 2-vehicle crash
Young said the police department is using all their resources and doing all they can to tackle...
Chief Young talks Meridian crime, offers condolences to families of victims
Dane W. of Alabama won over $1.1 million Oct. 13 when Wheel of Fortune landed on the...
Alabama man wins over $1 million at Pearl River Resort

Latest News

Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Alec Baldwin expresses ‘shock and sadness’ after prop gun shooting on set kills cinematographer
The U.S. budget deficit hits $2.77 trillion in 2021, the second highest on record, but down...
US budget deficit hits $2.77 trillion in 2021, 2nd highest
Nice fall weather
Fall-like weather for your Friday
Death row inmate Willie B. Smith III has been executed at an Atmore prison after being...
Willie B. Smith executed in Alabama prison
Bud and Burgers event draws huge crowd to Meridian City Hall
Bud and Burgers event draws huge crowd to Meridian City Hall