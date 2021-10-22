The Haunted Chicken House returns to Wayne Co.

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Haunted Chicken House is coming back to Wayne County this year.

The annual Halloween event is hosted by several volunteer fire departments in the area.

The spooky excitement will be held for two weekends only on Oct. 22 and 23 and again on Oct. 29 and 30.

The Haunted Chicken house is located just one mile past the golf course on Highway 84 East.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and remain open until everyone has had their share of fun-filled frights.

Capt. Shane Busby with the Denham Volunteer Fire Department said this year is going to be even better than last year and invites everyone to enjoy the family-friendly fun.

“It’s going to be some scary things in there, we’re going to have clowns, goons, and goblins, some things you’ve seen before and some things may never have seen before,” Busby said.

“The line could be a little long, but we will do our best to get everybody through as quick as we can.”

Tickets are $10 for adults and free for children under the age of five.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.