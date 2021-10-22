Advertisement

Jones Co. father, teenage son arrested after multi-state crime spree

David Williams, Sr., 46, and his 17-year-old son are accused of committing a number of crimes...
David Williams, Sr., 46, and his 17-year-old son are accused of committing a number of crimes across the South.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County father and son were arrested in different states in connection to a multi-state crime spree.

David Williams Sr., 46, and his 17-year-old son are accused of committing a number of crimes in Mississippi, Alabama, South Carolina and Indiana. The pair also have pending charges in Georgia and Louisiana.

“It’s a miracle no one was hurt or killed by this pair during their crime spree across the South. Why a father would include his own son in a series of crimes is beyond me,” said Jones County Sheriff’s Department Investigator J.D. Carter.

According to sheriff’s department, the crimes began in September when Williams allegedly stole a vehicle in Jones County and fled to Jasper County. Investigators said Bay Springs police chased Williams, who crashed the vehicle and fled on foot to elude capture.

Earlier this month, Williams and his son allegedly stole a vehicle on Reed Creek Road in Jones County, which was later found abandoned in Cullman, AL.

They are also accused of stealing another vehicle in Dodge City, AL and driving to South Carolina, where authorities suspect them of committing other crimes.

The duo then drove to Minor Hill, Tenn., where law enforcement officers stopped a stolen vehicle and arrested the 17-year-old. Williams allegedly ran away, stole another vehicle and drove to Indiana.

According to the sheriff’s office, David was later arrested in Clark County, IN for possessing a stolen vehicle, fake ID and methamphetamine.

Additional charges for Williams and his son are pending in Georgia and Louisiana and include a shootout with deputies in one jurisdiction.

Both father and son have a list of jurisdictions with criminal complaints on the FBI’s National Crime Information Center.

“David Williams Sr. is an ex-con who now has a long list of jurisdictions waiting in line to arrest him for crimes allegedly committed,” said Jones County Investigator Reuben Bishop.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Crossroads development
Economic growth continues in Meridian
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Sherrie Ann Jackson, 62, of Thomasville, Ala., died in a wreck Thursday morning when her...
Thomasville woman dies in 2-vehicle crash
Young said the police department is using all their resources and doing all they can to tackle...
Chief Young talks Meridian crime, offers condolences to families of victims
Dane W. of Alabama won over $1.1 million Oct. 13 when Wheel of Fortune landed on the...
Alabama man wins over $1 million at Pearl River Resort

Latest News

Demonstrators march outside of the the U.S. Supreme Court during the Women's March in...
Supreme Court doesn’t block Texas abortion law, sets hearing
Alabama’s unemployment rate for September was 3.1%, unchanged from August but less than half of...
Alabama unemployment rate unchanged at 3.1%
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Alec Baldwin expresses ‘shock and sadness’ after prop gun shooting on set kills cinematographer
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 22, 2021
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 422 new cases reported Thurs.