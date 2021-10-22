Marion breaks ground on home expansion

MARION, Miss. (WTOK) -The real estate market is hotter than ever, and the town of Marion is stirring up buzz as one neighborhood expands its home base, hoping to draw in potential buyers.

The town of Marion held a ribbon-cutting and groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the expansion of the Pleasant Acres neighborhood.

“This is a nice area for homes. They already have the utilities, and everything ran to the properties. There’s a housing shortage and so in that, you need to build more houses and so Marion gets to be the front runner in Lauderdale County in making sure we have homes available for people to move to,” said Marion Mayor, Larry Gill.

Marion leaders purchased 10 lots.

They are in the process of building two of the homes, with concrete poured Friday.

“It actually moved pretty quick. Larry approached me probably two weeks ago about building some houses in Marion. We were able to get with Mr. Winstead to get good prices on some lots and we’re just going to build the houses. Real affordable nice homes for people that are looking for houses between 1700 feet and 1900 square feet. Whatever they want,” said Contractor, Chuck Butler.

Butler said people will be able to buy houses starting at $200,000

“There are only two ways to increase revenue in municipalities. That’s either by raising taxes or building more homes and businesses. And we’ve taken this approach instead of raising taxes at this time. Hopefully, it’s the fruit of some revenue. Hopefully, it increases our revenue and makes Marion be able to continue to provide the services necessary for us to move forward,” said Gill.

Newscenter 11 talked to one local agent who said the real estate market this past year has been the strongest he’s seen in his 45-year career.

“Not only is it a good time to buy but it may be toward the end of the good times to buy. Interest rates are beginning to go up. Interest rates are really good. If people are interested in checking on buying, they should talk to a lender and pre-qualify for a mortgage. I think they’d be amazed to see how much house they can get for their payments. Typically, house payments are going to be lower than the rent would be on that same house,” said Winstead Realty Owner, Terry Winstead.

The first two new homes in Pleasant Acres are expected to be completed in the next five months.

“One of the things that’s interesting to me is that the market inside the city of meridian has improved dramatically. The market outside the city in the county has been very strong. There’s even less of a supply in the county. In this subdivision, in particular, there’s been a few houses that have sold this year and they have sold very well. I think there will be a lot of interest here for these new houses in this subdivision,” said Winstead.

Mayor Gill said he hopes to continue developing neighborhoods in Marion.

