Mississippi State Baseball team set to receive championship rings on Homecoming Weekend

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State 2021 national championship baseball team will be celebrated Oct. 29-30 during alumni/homecoming weekend in Starkville.

The weekend will start on Friday when the Diamond Dawgs will gather at the Alumni Golf tournament followed by a dinner. On Saturday, Oct. 30, the team will head to the Alumni tailgate before kickoff for a celebration.

During the Mississippi State vs Kentucky game there will be a ring presentation for the team. Former and current baseball alumni will be in attendance and will be honored during the contest.

To celebrate the 2021 baseball national champions, the national title trophy will be on display at the Coke Fan Fest before kickoff at 6 p.m. Fans of the Diamond Dawgs will have a chance to see the national championship trophy in person and get to take photos from 2-5:30 pm on game day.

Mississippi State will have tickets on sale for $21 to honor the 2021 national championship.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.