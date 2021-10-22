Advertisement

Mississippi State Baseball team set to receive championship rings on Homecoming Weekend

Fans can get photos with national championship trophy before the game
Mississippi State’s 2021 baseball national championship trophy will hit the road for a tour of...
Mississippi State’s 2021 baseball national championship trophy will hit the road for a tour of the state, including a Wednesday afternoon stop at the Neshoba County Fair.(Mississippi State University)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State 2021 national championship baseball team will be celebrated Oct. 29-30 during alumni/homecoming weekend in Starkville.

The weekend will start on Friday when the Diamond Dawgs will gather at the Alumni Golf tournament followed by a dinner. On Saturday, Oct. 30, the team will head to the Alumni tailgate before kickoff for a celebration.

During the Mississippi State vs Kentucky game there will be a ring presentation for the team. Former and current baseball alumni will be in attendance and will be honored during the contest.

To celebrate the 2021 baseball national champions, the national title trophy will be on display at the Coke Fan Fest before kickoff at 6 p.m. Fans of the Diamond Dawgs will have a chance to see the national championship trophy in person and get to take photos from 2-5:30 pm on game day.

Mississippi State will have tickets on sale for $21 to honor the 2021 national championship.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Crossroads development
Economic growth continues in Meridian
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Sherrie Ann Jackson, 62, of Thomasville, Ala., died in a wreck Thursday morning when her...
Thomasville woman dies in 2-vehicle crash
Young said the police department is using all their resources and doing all they can to tackle...
Chief Young talks Meridian crime, offers condolences to families of victims
Dr. Duggan of Rush Health Systems talks so WTOK about COVID boosters.
Local doctor reacts to new COVID booster approvals

Latest News

Waitr partners with UA for in-stadium ordering
Alabama partners with Waitr for in-stadium ordering
Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor watches his two-run home run in the second inning against the...
Taylor hits 3 HRs, Dodgers beat Braves 11-2 to extend NLCS
East Central drops to Hinds 52-14 on the road
The 10 year anniversary for EMCC's Football Stadium and the Lions get a huge win against the...
No. 3 Lions stretch to 8-0 with road win over Copiah-Lincoln