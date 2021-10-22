Advertisement

National Drug Take Back Day is Saturday

Uptown Meridian mall is a drop-off location for National Drug Take Back Day.
Uptown Meridian mall is a drop-off location for National Drug Take Back Day.
By Ethan Bird
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - DEA National Drug Take Back Day is Saturday and the Meridian Police Department is participating with a drop-off site at Uptown Meridian mall, by the movie theatre entrance.

The East Mississippi Drug Task Force delivered boxes full of already-discarded prescription drugs Friday from drop-off locations and the medication drop-box at MPD headquarters.

This event allows folks to safely dispose of their unwanted or unneeded drugs completely anonymously.

“They’re keeping them out of the hands of our teenagers or others struggling with drug abuse,” Lt. Rita Jack said. “Come on out to the Uptown Meridian mall, Saturday October 23rd from the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and help us save a life.”

MPD has already collected over 270 pounds of prescription drugs.

