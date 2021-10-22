Advertisement

No. 3 Lions stretch to 8-0 with road win over Copiah-Lincoln

EMCC continues undefeated season with another game where they have held their opponent to a single score
The 10 year anniversary for EMCC's Football Stadium and the Lions get a huge win against the Tigers(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WESSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The No. 3 EMCC Lions improve to 8-0 on the season with win over Copiah-Lincoln 31-7 Thursday night.

The game would start with a quarterback, Jamari Jones, passes to Duke Miller. The Lions would fumble the snap for the P.A.T so they would only lead 6-0 to start the game.

The Lions defense is able to stop CLCC and they get the ball back. Lions head down the field where Jones finds the freshman once again. Duke Miller with the touchdown. The Lions get the two point conversion to make up for the missed extra point on the last drive and it is good. EMCC lead 14-0 in the second quarter.

At the half the Lions offense had 240 total yards. Duke Miller had 3 passes for 42 yards and two touchdowns.

In Co-Lin’s first drive of the third quarter they are able to find their way into the endzone. EMCC would lead 14-7.

The Lions would then hit a field goal to extend their lead 17-7 with just over ten minutes to go in the third quarter.

To begin the fourth quarter Ethan Conner takes the ball from short and is able to get it across the line and into the endzone. EMCC continues their lead 24-7.

Finally the Lions end the game with a Montae Spivey touchdown and win the game 31-7.

This is the sixth game this season where the lions have held their opponents to a single score in the game.

EMCC will hit the road again next week to take on Itawamba Community College on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. If they win their season finale they will clinch the MACCC North Division title.

