Sunshine prevails this weekend, then we watch for severe weather next week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - You’ve made it through the week and to another weekend, and our weather looks superb for the coming weekend.

Football Friday Forecast

We’ll be dry for Football Friday. Expect temperatures in the mid-60s at kickoff around 7 PM. We’ll cool to the upper 50s and lower 60s by the end of the games beneath a clear sky.

Weekend Forecast

Saturday will be mainly sunny. The morning will start with some cool lower 50s. Some of the cooler spots north of I-20 may even cool briefly into the upper 40s. The afternoon will warm to comfortably but unseasonably warm lower 80s. Sunday will be a little bit warmer. Beneath a mostly sunny sky, we’ll start Sunday morning with upper 50s. The afternoon will warm into the low-t0-mid 80s.

Our Next Rain Maker

Our next rain maker will arrive on Monday. You may notice severe thunderstorms and even tornadoes affecting parts of Northwest Mississippi, West Tennessee, Arkansas, and Missouri on Sunday. That’s our Monday rain maker, but conditions are less favorable for severe thunderstorms here on Monday. It may be that we don’t all get rain, in fact.

Severe Storms Possible Wednesday

There’s another storm system that has our attention. It was over the Pacific Ocean and off the U.S. Northwest Coast on Friday afternoon. This has our attention because it will intensify over the Central Plains next week. There are early signs suggested some risk for severe thunderstorms on Tuesday from Topeka and Wichita to Tulsa and Oklahoma City to Dallas, Fort Worth, and Waco. That same storm system will track eastward, and it could bring that severe weather threat to us in East Mississippi and West Alabama. The threat could include a couple of tornadoes. The straight-line wind threat looks bigger. We’ll be watching this closely and updating you over the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.