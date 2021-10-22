Advertisement

Suspect wanted for murder in Sandflat Rd. homicide

Montrell Taylor is being sought for questioning in a deadly assault Sept. 30 in Lauderdale...
Montrell Taylor is being sought for questioning in a deadly assault Sept. 30 in Lauderdale County.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Tom Williams
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Authorities say they are looking for Montrell Taylor, 28. Taylor has warrants out for murder, motor vehicle theft and felony malicious mischief.

Taylor has been a person of interest since the Sept. 30 killing of Denisha Knight on Sandflat Rd. On the night of the homicide, authorities found a car crashed into a home a few miles away on Murphy Rd. They say the car belonged to the victim’s parents, but was being used by the victim.

Authorities say Taylor and Knight were involved in a romantic relationship.

If you know where Montrell Taylor can be located, you are asked to call 911 or Crimestoppers at 855-485-TIPS.

