Advertisement

Vigil for Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney two years later

The Birmingham community is remembering Kamille "Cupcake' McKinney two years after her death.
The Birmingham community is remembering Kamille "Cupcake' McKinney two years after her death.
By Alan Collins
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A vigil will be held in memory of three year old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney Friday night at Tom Brown Village. Its been two years since the Birmingham girl was tragically kidnapped and murdered. Still, Cupcake’s smile remains heartfelt across the Birmingham community.

Cupcake’s disappearance led to community searches, and her death touched many across the city of Birmingham. Friday’s vigil is to remember Cupcake and others who were taken. There is also hope there may be efforts to try and prevent tragedies like this happening again.

You can see a purple sign which was Cupcake’s favorite color and balloons tied to a tree in Tom Brown Village. This is where Cupcake went missing two years ago. “The next day we came out and saw mom and she was devastated. She was hurting so bad. She didn’t know what to do.” Jasmaine Deloach with Angel Arms Women and Teens said.

Deloach started Angel Arms Women and Teens after she lost her daughter to human trafficking six years ago. Angel Arms is organizing the vigil. While celebrating the life of Cupcake, she hopes tonight’s vigil will encourage others to act if other children may be in trouble in the future. “We need more people, boots on the ground to prevent these things from happening. We need people to know if you see something say something. Don’t let this go in vain.” Deloach said.

Cupcakes parents will be at the vigil, as well as the mother of Aniah Blanchard who was kidnapped in Auburn year two years ago. Deloach hopes the vigil and her group can provide some comfort to those who lost so much. “I know after the camera and the lights and all the action around you go away. You will be desperate for someone to reach out to you and give you a word of encouragement.” Deloach said.

The vigil will start at 6:00 p.m. in the 500 Block of 41st Place North. City representatives, Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith, and Sheriff Mark Pettway will be on hand.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Crossroads development
Economic growth continues in Meridian
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Sherrie Ann Jackson, 62, of Thomasville, Ala., died in a wreck Thursday morning when her...
Thomasville woman dies in 2-vehicle crash
Young said the police department is using all their resources and doing all they can to tackle...
Chief Young talks Meridian crime, offers condolences to families of victims
Dr. Duggan of Rush Health Systems talks so WTOK about COVID boosters.
Local doctor reacts to new COVID booster approvals

Latest News

Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Alec Baldwin: Killing of cinematographer was ‘tragic accident’
Bluegrass in the Park
Bluegrass in the Park coming to Clarkco Saturday
The Consumer Product Safety Commission and Walmart issued a recall Friday for 3,900 bottles of...
Walmart recalls aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 389 new cases, 13 new deaths and 29...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: Less than 400 news cases reported Friday