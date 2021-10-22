Advertisement

Winn-Dixie holds breast cancer fundraiser Saturday

Winn-Dixie is raising awareness and money to help support the fight against breast cancer.
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Winn-Dixie is raising awareness and money to help support the fight against breast cancer.

Winn-Dixie on Highway 39 will be putting on a carnival food fundraiser Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. Store managers are encouraging customers to round up their grocery total at checkout to help combat the second most deadly cancer faced by American women.

“I’ve been personally affected by cancer with family members. And it just, you know, to help other people, to try to help other people to find a cure. It feels really good,” said assistant manager, Stephanie Stahl.

“We really want to become the community’s store. We are part of y’all’s family basically. We want to reach out to the community as much as possible,” said Chae Godwin, event coordinator.

Money collected will go directly to supporting patients and families, as well as towards research.

