7th Annual Rails to Reels Film Festival day 2

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Several Independent filmmakers gathered in Meridian Saturday to showcase their work to the community.

Many came out to the Temple Theater for the 7th Annual Rails to Reels Film Festival Saturday. 32 films were shown, including the ‘Case Case’, ‘Time’, ‘Sorry Wrong Text’, and ‘Lessons from a Moonwalk’. We spoke with filmmakers about their experiences in this year’s festival.

“Definitely, my family getting to see my movies on the big screen think that is going to be fun. They haven’t been able to come to a film festival with me,” said Ronald Ries, writer, director, and actor.

“Filmmakers put in a lot of time for these projects. The fact that Thomas Burton and the crew to Rails to Reels gives us a platform to show that on. It is something we can sit in the stands with family and friends and be proud of it,” said Danny Todd writer, director, and actor

Filmmakers and producers had a 30-minute discussion with the audience.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

