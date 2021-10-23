The bloodlines of football at Demopolis High School

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WTOK) - Football runs deep into the lives of many athletes. But not many players can say they have share the field with their dad.

Demopolis senior quarterback, Drew Seymore, can. His dad is the head coach of the Demopolis High School football team. The Seymore’s were able to go undefeated in their division and clinched their region with their 34-8 victory over Selma Friday night.

For 18 years his life has always been out on the football field. As a kid, he would start his days going to his practices and then he would go to his dads.

Drew said, “I know the little kids they throw little footballs but I’ve been throwing a high school football my whole life.”

Even though Drew is one of the coaches kids, he has not always been the number one guy for the Tigers. His dad has made him work for every snap. In fact, last season he was the 4th string quarterback and switched the the wide reciever position. But when injuries happened throughout the team last season, Drew had his opportunity to step up. It was not easy though. In the game he came in he threw five interceptions in the game.

But this season is a different story.

Drew has stepped up enough that coach Seymore can sit back offensively and just watch him play.

“Kind of took a step back on the offensive side of the ball, just cause it’s my son. I kind of want to sit back and be a dad a little bit and watch him play a little bit.”

One thing the Seymore’s have in common is the fact that they are both lefties. But one thing that is a little different about this duo is the fact that when they go home at the end of the day, coach Seymore is just dad.

“It’s actually surprising,” Drew said, “Cause when he gets home the last thing he will bring up is football. He is a dad first.”

“You know my dad was a coach too. So you know that’s the hardest thing. You want to leave it here. You want to walk inside and not be coach Seymore anymore, you just want to be a dad.”

And as they say, like father, like son. Drew says he could even see himself being a coach one day.

“My dad is my greatest inspiration and influence so I wouldn’t mind playing at all at the next level and I definitely wouldn’t mind following in his footsteps.”

With only a few games left on the roaster, coach Seymore is soaking up the last few games he has left with number 17.

“That’s the tough part. You know, you really want to enjoy it as a dad not just a coach and like I said, I hope we’ve got a little bit of magic left in us.”

The Tigers next game will be Friday Oct. 29th when they host Hillcrest at 7 p.m.

