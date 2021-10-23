Advertisement

Game of the Week: Hornets swarm Warriors

Quarterback Brady McGee throws a deep ball to Jalen Gray the Hornets third touchdown of the...
Quarterback Brady McGee throws a deep ball to Jalen Gray the Hornets third touchdown of the game. Lake beats the Warriors 41-6.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAKE, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lake Hornets hosted Nanih Waiya in week 9 of high school football.

The Hornets would take an early 14-0 lead but the Warriors would start to seek revenge. Before the end of the second quarter, on third down Warriors quarterback Tanner Courtney will hand the ball off to Rico Moore for a Warriors first down.

This drive starts to get the Warriors closer to the redzone.

By the start of the second quarter, Courtney passes the ball to Rico Moore for the first Warriors touchdown of the night. They will go for two but the Hornets defense steps up and sacks Courtney.

Nanih Waiya will then go for the onside kick but Lake is able to recover they take over the ball in Warriors territory.

Brady McGee will unleash his cannon and look deep for Jalen Gray who dives into the endzone for another Hornets touchdown.

Lake would continue to dominate the ball game and beat Nanih Waiya 41-6.

The Hornets will host Stringer on Thursday Oct. 28th for their senior night game and final game of the regular season.

