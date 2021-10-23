Advertisement

Police: Man died after falling from casino parking garage

By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Police responded to what is being investigated as an accidental death in Biloxi late Friday night.

Around 11 p.m., dispatch received a call that someone fell from the top of the Hard Rock Casino parking garage.

Officers pulled the body of a 45-year-old man from the waters of the Biloxi Small Craft Harbor. The man had severe head trauma and obvious broken bones, according to authorities.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer identified him as Joseph Baynes of Daphne, Alabama. Baynes was with his wife and another couple and had been celebrating his birthday.

Witnesses told officers that the group was returning to their vehicle on the top floor of the parking garage after spending some time at the casino. Baynes jumped onto the top of a support pillar and stumbled, falling over the edge.

Police said no foul play is suspected at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

