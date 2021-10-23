Advertisement

Tailgate: Enterprise stomps SE Lauderdale 48-14

The Enterprise Bulldogs beat the Southeast Lauderdale Tigers 48-14 at Southeast to remain...
The Enterprise Bulldogs beat the Southeast Lauderdale Tigers 48-14 at Southeast to remain undefeated on the season.(WTOK Sports)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Enterprise Bulldogs beat the Southeast Lauderdale Tigers 48-14 at Southeast to remain undefeated on the season.

The Tigers celebrated Senior Night during this game as players, students, and band members were on the field with their parents to celebrate the end of a chapter and moving on to bigger and better things.

Then Enterprise rained on their parade.

The Bulldogs started strong as they immediately got the first score of the game to go up 7-0. The Tigers had promising starts to drives, but the Bulldogs defense was simply suffocating. The best play in the first half for the Tigers was a fake punt converted into a first down to keep their drive going.

Quarterback Grey had a great game for Enterprise as he was great throwing the ball and running it. He got two touchdowns of his own with his speed and elusiveness.

Enterprise is 9-0 on the season and were crowned Region Five Champions while the Tigers are 1-8 on the season and have yet to win at home.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montrell Taylor is being sought for questioning in a deadly assault Sept. 30 in Lauderdale...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested for murder in Sandflat Rd. homicide
Meridian Crossroads development
Economic growth continues in Meridian
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Sherrie Ann Jackson, 62, of Thomasville, Ala., died in a wreck Thursday morning when her...
Thomasville woman dies in 2-vehicle crash
Young said the police department is using all their resources and doing all they can to tackle...
Chief Young talks Meridian crime, offers condolences to families of victims

Latest News

Friday Night Tailgate - October 22, 2021
Quarterback Brady McGee throws a deep ball to Jalen Gray the Hornets third touchdown of the...
Game of the Week: Hornets swarm Warriors
Mississippi State’s 2021 baseball national championship trophy will hit the road for a tour of...
Mississippi State Baseball team set to receive championship rings on Homecoming Weekend
Waitr partners with UA for in-stadium ordering
Alabama partners with Waitr for in-stadium ordering