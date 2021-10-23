Tailgate: Enterprise stomps SE Lauderdale 48-14

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Enterprise Bulldogs beat the Southeast Lauderdale Tigers 48-14 at Southeast to remain undefeated on the season.

The Tigers celebrated Senior Night during this game as players, students, and band members were on the field with their parents to celebrate the end of a chapter and moving on to bigger and better things.

Then Enterprise rained on their parade.

The Bulldogs started strong as they immediately got the first score of the game to go up 7-0. The Tigers had promising starts to drives, but the Bulldogs defense was simply suffocating. The best play in the first half for the Tigers was a fake punt converted into a first down to keep their drive going.

Quarterback Grey had a great game for Enterprise as he was great throwing the ball and running it. He got two touchdowns of his own with his speed and elusiveness.

Enterprise is 9-0 on the season and were crowned Region Five Champions while the Tigers are 1-8 on the season and have yet to win at home.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.