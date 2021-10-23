Winne Dixie breast cancer fundraiser

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Winn Dixie on Highway 39 is going above and beyond to connect with the community by holding a breast cancer awareness event.

The color pink was all over the store to help raise awareness and money to support the fight against breast cancer. Store managers encouraged customers to round up their grocery total at checkout to help combat the second most deadly cancer faced by American women.

This breast cancer outreach for this Winne Dixie started in 2019 for Caitlin Powell, who lost her fight against breast cancer.

“Having a family member, ants, or anything like that has or had breast cancer that survived,” said assistant manager, Stephanie Stahl.

“Our first event that we have ever put on like this was during breast cancer month, and it was for Caitlin Sollie. Since then, every event we’ve done like Fold of Honor grew from that first event with Caitlin Sollie. We really saw how much our community came out to help the Sollie family. They continue to show up and show out to help every other event we’ve done,” said Chae Godwin, event coordinator.

Money collected will go directly to supporting patients and families, as well as towards research.

