1st annual Oktoberfest celebration in Meridian

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - People flocked to downtown Meridian on Saturday for the first annual Oktoberfest celebration.

Music that was heard by the ears and felt by the heart for Meridian’s October Party.

“I am very proud to be here. The weather is beautiful. There’s a lot going on downtown. This is a really good event for Meridian. There’s a lot of great bands playing today. There’s a lot of great music. There’s a lot of effort put in to put events like this together,” said participant Ryan Whitaker.

Dumont Plaza was blocked off for people to enjoy food and live music.

Local musicians said the event was a good fit for the city.

“There’s a lot going on in Meridian right now in downtown. This is just one more good deal going on. Oktoberfest! We got an Oktoberfest in Meridian, and we are going to have it again again again. There are stages set up all over town everybody is excited about it, and everybody is a part of it,” said musician Britt Gully.

Singers said it is all about bringing fun and excitement to downtown.

“Just have a good time, entertain the people, give the Lord a shout, and rock on! ” said musician Gypsy Carns.

This was the first annual of Oktoberfest, and locals are looking forward to it again next year.

