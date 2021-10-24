Advertisement

7th annual Rails to Reels was a success

The annual Rails to Reel wrap up this year with 32 film artists showcasing their hard work.
The annual Rails to Reel wrap up this year with 32 film artists showcasing their hard work.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The annual Rails to Reel wrapped up this year with 32 film artists showcasing their hard work.

The two-day film festival ended Saturday as the public got to watch short films that took months to a year to create.

Organizers said this is a great way to highlight local film artists. The mission is to build a local community of filmmakers.

We spoke with a filmmaker that talked about his project ‘Catnado’.

“Two estranged family members are thrust together during an extreme weather phenomenon. It is really about these two family members who hate each other and are forced together because of the Catnado. Their interactions with each other, coming to terms, voicing their beliefs and opinions about something that happened in the past,” said writer, director, actor - Blair Kelly.

32 films were shown, including the ‘Case Case’, ‘Time’, ‘Sorry Wrong Text’, and ‘Lessons from a Moonwalk’.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montrell Taylor is being sought for questioning in a deadly assault Sept. 30 in Lauderdale...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested for murder in Sandflat Rd. homicide
Police responded to what is being investigated as an accidental death in Biloxi late Friday...
Police: Man died after falling from casino parking garage
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Film crew voiced complaints before fatal on-set shooting
The Centers for Disease Control identified the bacteria strain that sickened four people,...
Wal-Mart pulling air spray, investigating others in same line
A driver lost control during a Texas drag racing event and slammed into a crowd of spectators,...
Drag racer slams into spectators in Texas; 2 children killed

Latest News

Space heater safety
Space heater safety
Residents will need to dial 504 before making any local calls, starting on October 24th.
Local calls in New Orleans, Lafayette areas must now include area codes after change to bolster suicide prevention
Bluegrass in the Park
Bluegrass in the Park
Rails to Reels Film Fest
Rails to Reels Film Festival