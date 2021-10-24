7th annual Rails to Reels was a success

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The annual Rails to Reel wrapped up this year with 32 film artists showcasing their hard work.

The two-day film festival ended Saturday as the public got to watch short films that took months to a year to create.

Organizers said this is a great way to highlight local film artists. The mission is to build a local community of filmmakers.

We spoke with a filmmaker that talked about his project ‘Catnado’.

“Two estranged family members are thrust together during an extreme weather phenomenon. It is really about these two family members who hate each other and are forced together because of the Catnado. Their interactions with each other, coming to terms, voicing their beliefs and opinions about something that happened in the past,” said writer, director, actor - Blair Kelly.

32 films were shown, including the ‘Case Case’, ‘Time’, ‘Sorry Wrong Text’, and ‘Lessons from a Moonwalk’.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.