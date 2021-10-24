Advertisement

Harper leads Alcorn State past Texas Southern 44-27

SOURCE: Alcorn State Athletics
SOURCE: Alcorn State Athletics(Alcorn State Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 12:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Felix Harper threw three touchdown passes, two of them to CJ Bolar, and ran for another score and Alcorn State defeated Texas Southern 44-27 in a game delayed at the start by lightning on Saturday night.

Harper was 23-of-31 passing for 211 yards and Bolar caught seven passes for 98 yards. Stadford Anderson added 90 yards rushing for the Braves (4-2, 3-0 SWAC).

Alcorn State led 27-20 through three quarters and closed it out with a 17-point fourth quarter in which Harper threw for one touchdown and ran for a 16-yard score.

Andrew Body completed 17 of 28 passes for 308 yards and a touchdown for the Tigers (1-5, 1-3). Five of his completions were to Ke’Lenn Davis for 122 yards.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montrell Taylor is being sought for questioning in a deadly assault Sept. 30 in Lauderdale...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested for murder in Sandflat Rd. homicide
Police responded to what is being investigated as an accidental death in Biloxi late Friday...
Police: Man died after falling from casino parking garage
The town of Marion held a ribbon cutting and groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the expansion...
Marion breaks ground on home expansion
David Williams, Sr., 46, and his 17-year-old son are accused of committing a number of crimes...
Jones Co. father, teenage son arrested after multi-state crime spree
Sherrie Ann Jackson, 62, of Thomasville, Ala., died in a wreck Thursday morning when her...
Thomasville woman dies in 2-vehicle crash

Latest News

Despite fourth quarter efforts UWA loses 35-30 on homecoming night to Delta State.
West Alabama drops second straight game after strong 6-0 season start
Ole Miss Hosts LSU on Eli Manning Day
Eli Manning is third Rebel to have jersey retired at Ole Miss
Ole Miss Hosts LSU on Eli Manning Day
Ole Miss Hosts LSU on Eli Manning Day
Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman celebrates with Braves' Ozzie Albies, left, after hitting a...
Brave new world: Atlanta beats LA 4-2, heads to World Series