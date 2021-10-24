Advertisement

National drug take back day

By Harrison Nix
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department lent a helping hand to the community today--in an effort to keep people’s medicine cabinets clear of potential dangers.

MPD hosted a drug take back event at Uptown Meridian Mall Saturday for national drug take back day. People could remain anonymous as they turned in old and unwanted prescription drugs into law enforcement to be destroyed. MPD Lieutenant---Rita Jack told WTOK that the department’s main goal is to keep people safe.

“This program has been in effect since 2010 and our goal is to get these dangerous, potentially dangerous drugs out of the homes and into law enforcement hands so that we can destroy them.”

There is also a dropbox outside of M-P-D that is available for people to drop off prescription drugs year-round.

