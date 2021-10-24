Advertisement

Quiet for the end of the weekend, but severe weather is possible next week

By Harrison Nix
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Expect the remainder of Saturday to be dry with temperatures falling close to the 60° mark. We wake up Sunday with partly cloudy skies and we warm into the low-to-mid 80′s, where we’ll stay all day with a few peeks of sunshine possible. Lows for Sunday night drop into the lower 60′s.

Scattered showers and storms make a return Monday as a cold front pushes through our area. We won’t see temperatures drop much from this front because of winds continuing to blow from the west. Temperatures for Monday top out in the mid 80′s with lows in the low 60′s. Tuesday will see mostly cloudy skies with a few peeks of sunshine, highs in the lower 80′s.

Wednesday is our next weather maker and it’s from a system that hasn’t even developed yet, but is set to within the next day or so. After dumping very heavy rainfall over portions of the West Coast and bringing snow to portions of the Rocky Mountains, it is set to track into our area by Wednesday. This continues to look like an event where a few tornadoes are possible, but high winds look to be the primary threat as of now. Models are honing in on more of an evening overnight time span, but with the event being so far out, the timing and exact threats are likely to change before Wednesday.

After storms on Wednesday, highs in the low 70′s through Saturday with lows in the lower 50′s. More sunshine will be in the forecast as well as windier conditions through Thursday.

