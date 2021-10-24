Advertisement

Sanders starts Jackson St. rally in win over Bethune-Cookman

JSU celebrates 42-12 victory over Bethune-Cookman.
JSU celebrates 42-12 victory over Bethune-Cookman.(WLBT)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders threw for 309 yards and four touchdowns and Jackson State routed Bethune-Cookman 42-12 on Saturday.

Shannon Patrick threw a 29-yard scoring pass to Dylaan Lee late in the first quarter, and a field goal early in the second gave the Wildcats a 9-0 advantage.

Sanders and the Tigers (6-1, 4-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) took control from there.

The freshman Sanders led a seven-play, 71-yard drive that ended with a 28-yard scoring pass to Malachi Wideman with 9:53 before halftime. Four-and-a-half minutes later, Sanders ran for a 17-yard score, and following a Wildcats (0-8, 0-5) turnover, Sanders threw a 4-yard scoring pass to Wideman for a 21-9 lead to close the half.

Isaiah Bolden’s 94-yard kickoff return to start the second half sealed it for the Tigers.

Patrick threw for 119 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montrell Taylor is being sought for questioning in a deadly assault Sept. 30 in Lauderdale...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested for murder in Sandflat Rd. homicide
The town of Marion held a ribbon cutting and groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the expansion...
Marion breaks ground on home expansion
David Williams, Sr., 46, and his 17-year-old son are accused of committing a number of crimes...
Jones Co. father, teenage son arrested after multi-state crime spree
Sherrie Ann Jackson, 62, of Thomasville, Ala., died in a wreck Thursday morning when her...
Thomasville woman dies in 2-vehicle crash
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round

Latest News

Myles Brooks returns an interception for a touchdown Saturday is SFA's 58-13 win over...
Sheread scores 4 TDs as Florida A&M edges MVSU 31-28
The bloodlines of football at Demopolis High School
The bloodlines of football at Demopolis High School
Senior quarterback Drew Seymore is looking to leave his mark on Demopolis alongside his dad.
The bloodlines of football at Demopolis High School
Football Friday - October 22, 2021 - Part 1