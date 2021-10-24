Advertisement

Second annual Bluegrass in the Park
By Harrison Nix
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Music lovers everywhere attended a concert that was too good to miss in Clarke county-- for a fun filled day.

The second annual Bluegrass in the Park was held throughout the day Saturday. Bands from across Alabama and Mississippi made their way to Clarkco state park for a day full of music, good food, and good times. We spoke with ‘Friends of Clarkco’ who said all money raised today will go back towards the park.

“We are raising money for Clarkco to make Clarkco better. This is something for the community so that we can bring people out and show them Clarkco and what a great place we have here,” said Verlynn Robinson, Vice President of ‘Friends for Clarkco.’

For more information on any upcoming events at Clarkco, please visit their website: http://www.mdwfp.com/parks-destinations/state-parks/clarkco/

