Sheread scores 4 TDs as Florida A&M edges MVSU 31-28

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Jah’Marae Sheread scored four touchdowns, three of them on passes from Rasean McKay and Florida A&M held off Mississippi Valley State 31-28 on Saturday.

The third touchdown between Sheread and McKay, a 19-yard connection with 6:32 to go in the fourth quarter, gave the Rattlers a 31-28 lead. MVSU reached the Rattlers 17-yard-line on the next possession but turned the ball over on downs. The Delta Devils did not cross midfield on their only remaining possession.

The Rattlers (5-2, 3-1 SWAC) led for much of the game but fell behind 28-24 with 7:32 remaining in the fourth when the Delta Devils’ Jalani Eason hit Malik Meyers with a 9-yard TD pass.

McKay completed 19 of 34 passes for 180 yards, with the three TDs and two interceptions. Bishop Bennett ran for 140 yards on 19 carries. In addition to the three touchdown receptions, Sheread scored on a 59-yard punt return. He had eight catches for 88 yards.

Eason completed 15 of 21 passes for 215 yards and one touchdown. Jacory Rankin caught four passes for 147 yards for the Delta Devils (2-5, 1-3).

