Space heater safety
By Harrison Nix
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With colder temperatures on the way, many people are looking for different ways to stay warm.

One popular way to beat the cold is with space heaters. But there are a few rules that you have to follow when using them to ensure the safety of you and your family.

“Space heaters are great and there’s nothing wrong with using them as long as you’re using them in the proper manner. That is for the space heater to be plugged up directly to the outlet, do not use extension cords or power strips. And you want to stay at least three feet away from any other object, a couch, furniture, drapes. You want to make sure that you’ve got plenty of room all the way around it,” said Odie Barrett, Lauderdale County Emergency Management Director.

It is also recommended that you do not leave your space heater on for extended periods of time.

