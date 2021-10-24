Advertisement

West Alabama drops second straight game after strong 6-0 season start

Despite fourth quarter efforts UWA loses 35-30 on homecoming night to Delta State.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 12:09 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - Even with 570 yards of total offense, No. 15 West Alabama fell to Delta State 35-30 on homecoming night.

In the first quarter Delta State would score 14 points and hold the Tigers to a field goal.

But West Alabama would respond. The Tigers would score two touchdowns in the second quarter and hold Delta State to one score in the second. They would trail 21-17 heading into halftime.

Skipping to the fourth quarter. With 1:47 on the clock the Tigers have a chance to take the game. Quarterback Jack McDaniels threw nine passes and even sent a 12 yard ball to win the game with five seconds left on the clock, but the Tigers are not able to come down with it.

West Alabama gets their second loss of the season to Delta State 35-30.

Quarterback Jack McDaniels passed for 283 yards including a 93 yard ball to Tyriq Martin.

They will head to Tigerville South Carolina to play North Greenville at 11 a.m. on Saturday Oct. 30th.

