Active weather possible for the week ahead

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We’ll be mostly dry for the overnight hours into Monday with temperatures dropping into the mid 60′s. A few scattered showers are possible as we go through the early morning hours on Monday as a cold front reaches our area. This front won’t do much in way of rainfall or dropping temperatures. We’ll see a good mix of sun and cloud cover for Monday with temperatures reaching into the mid 80′s. We fall into the lower 60′s for the overnight hours into Tuesday. We’ll continue to see some clouds for Tuesday, but most of us will see sunny skies with highs in the lower 80′s.

Moisture starts to stream back into the area for Wednesday, fueling the potential for some strong to severe storms as a second, stronger cold front makes its way through. It is still too far out to give exact timings, but this continues to look like an evening to overnight event. A few tornadoes can’t be ruled out, but the larger threat continues to look like straight line winds. As we get closer to Wednesday, the timing will start to be narrowed down.

Thursday through next weekend look much calmer with temperatures in the lower 70′s for highs and upper 40′s for lows and plenty of sunshine.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.