Anti-vaccine mandates protestors gather at Courthouse Road

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - People gathered in Gulfport to stand in solidarity against vaccine mandates. The group said they’re disappointed with employers forcing people to either risk getting the vaccine, or risk losing their job.

Some said that it’s not up to the government to control your health so they’re gathered to express their thoughts. Organizers explained that they chose to gather at Courthouse Road and Highway 90 because the intersection is busy.

The goal is to get as many cars to see them as possible, and are happy with honks showing support.

The group brought signs saying ‘medical freedom” and “my body, my choice.”

Stacey White is a part of the group and said their goal is to show that there are safe spaces here for those who do not want to take the vaccine.

“It’s not so much anti-vacc, it’s anti mandates,” said White. “No one needs to be told what to put in their body. We should all have a choice and that is the definition of freedom and that is the definition of our country.”

White added “What they’re doing right now is wrong. This government is killing this country and we need to stand up for what we believe in and that is freedom.”

Organizers invite the public to join the next protest at the Biloxi Light House on November 5.

