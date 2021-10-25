Boy Scouts lend a helping hand

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local Boy Scout troop made a big difference in two veterans’ lives earlier today. Scouts from Troop 40 helped clear out debris from part of a disabled veteran couple’s yard. The couple said they had been unable to reach the yard after several storms---caused tree limbs and other debris to fall on their property. But thanks to a few helpful hands, they now look forward to using their nice- clutter free yard once again.

