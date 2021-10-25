Celebration of Life services for Clark Jenkins will begin at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with Rev. Heath Riggs and Bro. Lamar Lifer officiating. Interment rites will be at Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Clark Miller Jenkins entered this world on April 26, 1995 and arrived in his heavenly home October 21, 2021. His sweet spirit and caring personality will be missed by his family and all who knew him, but we believe he will live on through those who receive his donation of the gift of life.

From an early age, Clark loved music and especially loved playing the guitar. His greatest passion, however, was basketball. As a player and a coach, his enthusiasm and love of the game was unmatched. He served as an assistant coach at Northeast High School throughout his college years. Upon graduation he coached and taught students at Meridian High School, Gautier High School and Jefferson Davis County School District. Clark loved the students he taught and coached and wanted to share his love of the game with them. He cared for them, encouraged them, believed in them, and wanted them to succeed, not only in basketball, but in life.

Clark loved his family and they loved him. Saturday night suppers at Mamaw’s and Sunday dinners at Nana’s with large, noisy families full of cousins, older and younger were weekly occurrences. An annual trip to the beach was much anticipated from the time one ended until the next began.

Clark was a graduate of Northeast High School and Mississippi State University. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

Clark is survived by his parents, Phil and Lisa Adkins Jenkins; grandfather, Ray Jenkins and grandmother, Mary Adkins; aunts and uncles, Chris and Reba Lee, Mark and Ginny Adkins, and Sandy Adkins; numerous cousins and friends; and man’s best friend, Champ.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Genola Jenkins, grandfather, Mondell Adkins, uncle, Ted Adkins, and beloved childhood dog, Spot.

Pallbearers will be Tyler Warren, Matt Adkins, Jonathan Adkins, Brad Paczak, Andrew Lee, Jacob Lee, Adam Stewart, and Jonathan Kimbriel.

In addition to flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency (4400 Lakeland Drive, Flowood, Mississippi 39232).

The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2:45 on Sunday at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

