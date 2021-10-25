Advertisement

Domestic violence charges can’t be dropped in Meridian Municipal Court

Meridian Municipal Court
Meridian Municipal Court(WTOK)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Charges related to domestic violence will not be dropped under any circumstances in Meridian Municipal Court.

Municipal Court Judge Dustin Markham said he made this rule because he was noticing too many charges being dropped; he hopes that other judges in Meridian will also adopt this rule in their courtrooms.

“It’s going to protect the victim if something indeed happened and it needs court intervention,” Markham said.

This is not just to protect those pressing charges but also those accused.

“It’s also going to protect the name and the record of those individuals who have had charges brought falsely against them for spite reasons, or because they’ve moved on in a relationship or they don’t have anything to do with that individual or ties have been cut,” Markham said.

The rule will stay in place as long as Markham is the judge of the Meridian Municipal Court.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

American actor James Michael Tyler, best known for his role as Gunther on the NBC sitcom...
James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on ‘Friends,’ dies
The Centers for Disease Control identified the bacteria strain that sickened four people,...
Wal-Mart pulling air spray, investigating others in same line
In this photo released by the Colombian presidential press office, the country’s most wanted...
Colombia’s most wanted drug lord captured in jungle raid
People flocked to downtown Meridian on Saturday for the first annual Oktoberfest celebration.
1st annual Oktoberfest celebration in Meridian
A driver lost control during a Texas drag racing event and slammed into a crowd of spectators,...
Drag racer slams into spectators in Texas; 2 children killed

Latest News

Montrell Taylor, 28, charged with murder
Murder suspect remains in jail following charges
Mississippi Children's Museum Meridian one month anniversary.
Mississippi Children’s Museum of Meridian named Attraction of the Year
Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible Wednesday night amid more widespread heavy rain.
Severe storms with heavy rain possible Wednesday night
Kodi Davidson Sr., faces several drug charges.
State, local authorities make drug arrest in Meridian