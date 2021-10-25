Domestic violence charges can’t be dropped in Meridian Municipal Court

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Charges related to domestic violence will not be dropped under any circumstances in Meridian Municipal Court.

Municipal Court Judge Dustin Markham said he made this rule because he was noticing too many charges being dropped; he hopes that other judges in Meridian will also adopt this rule in their courtrooms.

“It’s going to protect the victim if something indeed happened and it needs court intervention,” Markham said.

This is not just to protect those pressing charges but also those accused.

“It’s also going to protect the name and the record of those individuals who have had charges brought falsely against them for spite reasons, or because they’ve moved on in a relationship or they don’t have anything to do with that individual or ties have been cut,” Markham said.

The rule will stay in place as long as Markham is the judge of the Meridian Municipal Court.

