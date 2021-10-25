Advertisement

First Responders: Deputy Michael Allen

Deputy Michael Allen
Deputy Michael Allen(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - In our latest First Responder segment, we head up Highway 39 to Kemper County where we meet up with Kemper County deputy Michael Allen.

“I wanted to figure out a way to actually get out and help. It’s gotten me a better hands-on approach with the community,” Allen said.

Kemper County Deputy Michael Allen has been with the sheriff’s department for more than a year. He got his start at the Meridian Police Department three years ago.

“It didn’t come about when I was a kid. Growing up and being in the public and interacting with people, I thought it would be a good fit for me, Allen explained.

Allen said he enjoys the community aspect of law enforcement and patrols. He likes talking to members of the public.

“If I see a family having a cookout I stop and talk to everybody. If I see older people on the porch, I stop and talk with them and build a rapport and a friendship. It helps out a lot,” Allen said.

Allen says his family supports his career.

“They love it. It was kind of weird at first, because I guess they didn’t see me being in law enforcement. I really didn’t see it at first either, but they love it now,” Allen said.

Allen said he’s in law enforcement to stay and plans on making it a career until retirement.

“A lot of people, on the outside looking in think that law enforcement is not the way to go. Once you get in it and you learn the ins and outs of being in law enforcement, it’s a great way to help your community and to keep it safe. I recommend it and prefer people join law enforcement,” Allen said.

