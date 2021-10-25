Former Marine laid to rest 78 years after being killed

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Nearly eight decades after his death, Marine CPL Quentin Weldon McCall was laid to rest Monday on American soil, with full military honors.

Just before 11:00 o’clock Monday morning, the hearse carrying Corporate McCall’s remains pulled into Mississippi Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Newton--his final resting place.

“It was extremely special,” said Mark Lawson, Director of Cemeteries with Mississippi Veterans Affairs. “It was an honor to have him to come home. He’s waited 78 years to come home and to have his family here today and to be selected as the final resting area for this hero is a huge honor for us and a privilege for me and my staff.”

McCall, a native of Union Church, Mississippi, was killed during World War II at age 23 and reportedly buried on Betio Island. Since that time, many remains have been found and identified. McCall’s family got the call two years ago that he would be coming home.

“To come here and not know this gentleman personally but to understand what he did for this country and for you and I is the ultimate sacrifice,” said Ray Coleman, Director of Communication with Mississippi Veterans Affairs. “I think for the family it’s important for them to know, and for anyone that knew Corporate McCall to know that here at the Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Newton he will never be forgotten.That’s the beauty of our state memorial cemetery. When they come here, it’s their final resting place to be amongst heroes as themselves and they will never, ever be forgotten.”

78 years after his death, Quentin Weldon McCall’s journey is now complete as he takes his eternal place of honor..

