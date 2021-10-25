Kylie McGarity is lighting up Clarkdale’s peewee football team

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - “A lot of people told me that I couldn’t do it,” said Clarkdale peewee football player, Kylie McGarity.

But yet, here she is, doing it anyways. Kylie McGarity is Clarkdale’s peewee football super star. She’s a tight end, running back and open to fill in any position her coach needs her in.

Kylie said, “Like a lot of girls will play kicker, usually, but I get to play on the field like the whole game. Usually, unless it’s half time.

“She’s given quarterbacks some trouble this year,” said coach Chete Nicklas.

This is Kylie’s third season playing football. But when she first wanted to start it was not the easiest, for many reasons. Including her mom being hesitant about her playing. Finally her dad gave her the motivation.

“My dad said, ‘Well heck. Why not?’” Kylie said.

David McGarity said, “I knew she was going to be good at it. She had all the physical tools and the aggression required to play football. And it was kind of wasted on a lot of girls sports.”

Coach Nick, never coached a girl before Kylie, but it did not take him long at all to realize that she can play like just one of the boys.

“I didn’t really know about coaching a girl in football cause I had never done it before,” said coach Nick. “But then the longer I stayed out and coached her, I started realizing, she was kind of different. She was just as tough as all the boys. And I told my wife that she was the best blocker on the team.”

Kylie has been loving football so much, that she is setting big goals for herself and her future career.

“I hope to at least go to the NFL basically and I really want to play for Alabama,” said Kylie.

Since Kylie is only in 6th grade she does have some time to get Nick Saban to look at her highlight reel. But right now her family is just enjoying all the Saturday’s this season has in store.”

Kylie’s sister Gracie Dearman said, “It’s one of the best things in the world. I love watching her. She loves the sport. And I’ve never heard her once say, ‘I want to stop.’”

While Kylie is not the first girl to play football, she definitely won’t be the last. Even though some challenges may lie ahead, she know that dedication is all it takes to overcome them.

Kylie said, “Just do it honestly. It is not as scary as you might think it is and honestly as soon as you get ready and you get all that adrenaline, you’re going to end up being great at it. Especially if you try hard and work hard at it.”

Kylie and the peewee Bulldogs won their game on Saturday 38-16.

