Meridian’s Halloween observance Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The official observance of Halloween for the City of Meridian is Saturday, October 30th. Young people from 12 and under are allowed to trick or treat 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm accompanied by a parent or guardian.

“Trick or treat smell my feet, give me something good to eat” will be sung by countless kids on Halloween.

“Well, everyone is very excited. These events have always been well attended but now they’re being very well attended. Everyone is very anxious to get out and celebrate,” said community development Craig Wilkes.

It’s a night to dress up as your favorite superhero or villain. Organizers of the event say they expect a big turnout this year as the pandemic restriction loosens.

“Of course it’s an outdoor event. The city is not forcing any mask mandate. I do want to call out that Eagle Point is a very popular destination so please be careful and cautious for lots of children. Traffic can be heavy out there. There will be police presents out there as well to help with the traffic control,” said Wilkes.

Many neighborhoods will have several kids knocking on their doors but hundreds of kids are expecting to be at Eagle point in Meridian.

“I think it’s really good because they are wearing masks usually in some sort anyway - this is another good thing about it. I think that this is one way of the merchants showing their appreciation to them and to their families,” said local Mary Welch.

The Day of the Dead event will be held on the same day at Dumont Plaza from 3 pm – 10 pm. It’s a new event for Meridian to celebrate the Hispanic culture.

The annual Candy Crawl will be held Tuesday from 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm at Dumont Plaza and the surrounding downtown area.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.