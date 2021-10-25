Advertisement

Mississippi Children’s Museum of Meridian named Attraction of the Year

Mississippi Children's Museum Meridian one month anniversary.
Mississippi Children's Museum Meridian one month anniversary.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Children’s Museum of Meridian took home the award of 2021 Travel Attraction of the Year by the Mississippi Tourism Association on Oct. 23rd at the Mississippi Governor’s Conference for Tourism.

The award is presented to an attraction that is new or unique in attracting visitors to its city, as well as showing results in bringing in tourists and visitors.

MCM-Meridian has been open since late March 2021 and has been a great place for children to visit in the Queen City.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

American actor James Michael Tyler, best known for his role as Gunther on the NBC sitcom...
James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on ‘Friends,’ dies
The Centers for Disease Control identified the bacteria strain that sickened four people,...
Wal-Mart pulling air spray, investigating others in same line
In this photo released by the Colombian presidential press office, the country’s most wanted...
Colombia’s most wanted drug lord captured in jungle raid
People flocked to downtown Meridian on Saturday for the first annual Oktoberfest celebration.
1st annual Oktoberfest celebration in Meridian
A driver lost control during a Texas drag racing event and slammed into a crowd of spectators,...
Drag racer slams into spectators in Texas; 2 children killed

Latest News

Montrell Taylor, 28, charged with murder
Murder suspect remains in jail following charges
Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible Wednesday night amid more widespread heavy rain.
Severe storms with heavy rain possible Wednesday night
Kodi Davidson Sr., faces several drug charges.
State, local authorities make drug arrest in Meridian
Meridian Municipal Court
Domestic violence charges can’t be dropped in Meridian Municipal Court