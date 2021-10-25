Mississippi Children’s Museum of Meridian named Attraction of the Year

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Children’s Museum of Meridian took home the award of 2021 Travel Attraction of the Year by the Mississippi Tourism Association on Oct. 23rd at the Mississippi Governor’s Conference for Tourism.

The award is presented to an attraction that is new or unique in attracting visitors to its city, as well as showing results in bringing in tourists and visitors.

MCM-Meridian has been open since late March 2021 and has been a great place for children to visit in the Queen City.

