Services for Ms. Sewanna Dewease will be held 11 am, Friday, October 29, 2021 at Milling Funeral Home with burial in the Hebron Baptist Cemetery. Dr. Jon Martin will officiate.

Visitation will be held 10-11 am, Friday, October 29, 2021 at Milling Funeral Home.

Ms. Dewease, 69, of Little Rock died Saturday, October 23, 2021.

Survivors:

1 Daughter: Shellie Evans and husband Tres Evans of Crystal Springs

1 Granddaughter: Charlotte Talbert of Crystal Springs

She is also survived by numerous cousins and extended family.

Ms. Dewease was preceded in death by her parents, Clois and Pauline Dewease and her sister, Gloria Dewease.

Pallbearers:

Tres Evans, Craig Walker, Woody Chaney and Mickey McMahan

Milling Funeral Home of Union in charge of arrangements.

Milling Funeral Home PO Box 119 Union, MS 39365 601.774.5779 voice 601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net