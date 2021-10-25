Murder suspect remains in jail following charges

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A murder suspect remains in jail after turning himself in to authorities on Friday afternoon.

Montrell Taylor, 28, is charged in the Sept. 30 homicide of Denisha Knight. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department previously interviewed Taylor about a week after the murder, but wasn’t named a suspect until Oct. 22.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said the investigation process takes time and they wanted to ensure everything was done properly.

“The arrest was made when we had enough evidence to get an arrest warrant. There are some in the community that have expressed frustration about that,” Calhoun explained. “Investigations take time and we certainly were not going to arrest any citizen without the probable cause to do so. We don’t make arrests based off what we think happened. We make arrests based on what we can prove happened.”

Taylor remains behind bars with a $1.1 million bond.

