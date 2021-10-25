NAACP District 32 forum

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian-Lauderdale County NAACP held a forum for District 32 candidates at the Boys and Girls Club in Meridian. The candidates answered the community’s questions as the special election is on November 2nd.

The forum allowed residents to ask critical questions directly to the candidates.

6 out of the 9 candidates share how their campaign trail is going.

“I know it’s going to be a battle. I need to get out to see as many folks as I can, work my base, and talk to everybody I can to let them know what my agenda is. My thoughts are Falster care,” said District 32 Bradley Joseph Sudduth.

“People should vote for me Kim Houston because I have the experience, I have a strong voice, and I have a passion. I promise my commitment to you is to be visible, accessible, and approachable so you can hold me accountable,” said District 32 Kim Houston.

“Once people hear my story, background, and my experiences - it’s overwhelming. They see that I am obviously the best candidate out of all the nine candidates that’s here today,” said District 32 Justin Curtis Creer.

“I really think that I’m the most qualified candidate in this race. Not only that, I’m passionate about people. Our campaign has been a campaign of the people. We want to meet the people, we want to know the people, we want to see the people, if they want a voice that represents them, and serves them then the person they need to be voting for,” said District 32 James Creer.

“We feel great about the campaign at this time. We are waiting on November 2nd to let the people decide. At this time, I feel like I am the best-qualified candidate to represent district 32. It feels like I can work across the porter line. I have been in the community all my life for the last 33 years. I feel like I worked across the porter line. That is what it is going to take in the state of Mississippi,” said District 32 Rod Hickman.

“Well, I am proud. I am grateful to God for the people I met, the people who have given us support. I am looking forward to November 2nd to give Mississippi what they deserve,” said District 32 W.J. Coleman.

The candidates said they’re optimistic as the special election draws near.

That special election is set for November 2nd.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.