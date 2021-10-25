Advertisement

National Drug Take Back Day successful in Queen City

National drug take back day
National drug take back day(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is reporting their yearly National Prescription Drug Take Back event held on Oct. 23rd was a success.

Lt. Rita Jack with MPD says a total of 364 pounds of of unused prescriptions and over-the-counter medications were collected from the public.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) picked up the disposed medications from Meridian Police Department to dispose of it in accordance with federal and state laws.

MPD is proud to report this Drug Take Back event surpassed the 2020 collection by 62 pounds. The event is a great way for the public to help in the fight against accidental poisoning and overdose deaths.

Meridian Police wants to remind the public of their Medication Drop Box that is accessible all-year-round at the Meridian Police headquarters (510 22nd Avenue South).

