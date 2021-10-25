Advertisement

Nothing stable about the weather this week

Weather changes are expected this week
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The weather was cooperative this past weekend for outdoor plans, and today will be similar. However, the only hiccup will be that isolated showers are possible before Noon ahead of a cold front. Otherwise, the sky will clear behind the front...leading to lots of sunshine for your afternoon plans. It’ll be a warm day with low-mid 80s, but cooler & less humid air moves in by tomorrow in the wake of the front. Lows tonight will fall into the upper 40s & low 50s, then Tuesday brings seasonable mid 70s for highs.

Wednesday, a strong cold front will move into our area. Ahead of it, showers and storms will start to erupt by the afternoon. Then, storm coverage will be more widespread by the evening. Conditions will be favorable for possible strong-severe storms, and the Storm Prediction Center has the WTOK area under a Marginal (low-end, level 1) risk for possible severe weather Wednesday PM - Thursday AM. So, during this time frame, you want to have multiple ways of getting severe weather alerts.

Behind this strong system, the rain will become more-so isolated leading into Thursday. Yet, the winds will be very gusty and much cooler air will filter in. Highs Thursday-Saturday will stay in the 60s. It looks like the winds relax, it warms up, and the sun will be out for Halloween. Stay tuned...

