Advertisement

Reeves discusses economic growth throughout pandemic | ‘We’ve done it right’

Reeves appeared on Fox News where he spoke about the state’s business-friendly economy and the...
Reeves appeared on Fox News where he spoke about the state’s business-friendly economy and the importance of protecting both lives and livelihoods.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves is touting Mississippi’s economic growth throughout the pandemic.

Reeves appeared on Fox News where he spoke about the state’s business-friendly economy and the importance of protecting both lives and livelihoods.

“We’re seeing great economic growth, we’re seeing GDP growth, we’re seeing people around the country looking at Mississippi and other red states, by the way, because we’ve been open for business. We have a business-friendly climate, we are a great place to come visit. We’ve done it right because we’ve focused not only on saving lives but also protecting livelihoods,” the governor said.

Reeves also said, “Mississippi’s economy is roaring because we’ve refused to let fear and pressure dominate our COVID response. We’ll fight unlawful federal mandates and protect lives and livelihoods like we’ve done since day one.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Centers for Disease Control identified the bacteria strain that sickened four people,...
Wal-Mart pulling air spray, investigating others in same line
American actor James Michael Tyler, best known for his role as Gunther on the NBC sitcom...
James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on ‘Friends,’ dies
People flocked to downtown Meridian on Saturday for the first annual Oktoberfest celebration.
1st annual Oktoberfest celebration in Meridian
A driver lost control during a Texas drag racing event and slammed into a crowd of spectators,...
Drag racer slams into spectators in Texas; 2 children killed
In this photo released by the Colombian presidential press office, the country’s most wanted...
Colombia’s most wanted drug lord captured in jungle raid

Latest News

Weather changes are expected this week
Nothing stable about the weather this week
Sherry Moss has been at WTOK for 38 years.
The strength behind the pink
Rails to Reels Film Festival
Rails to Reels Film Festival
Space Heater Safety
Space Heater Safety
NAACP District 32 Forum
NAACP District 32 Forum