Multiple Bulldogs win SEC honors

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State got a 45-6 win over Vanderbilt, and along with the victory, multiple Bulldogs were selected for SEC weekly awards.

Left Tackle Charles Cross was selected as the Southeastern Conference’s Offensive Lineman of the week and Rara Thomas topped the Freshman of the week list. This is Cross’ second time being Offensive Lineman of the Week this season. The last time he won the award was after MSU’s win over NC State.

Thomas earns his first-ever selection for an SEC weekly award. Mississippi State now has four total weekly accolades from the conference this season.

Cross led State with an 80.6 offensive grade per Pro Football Focus, behind 83.2 run blocking and 78.1 pass blocking grades. The redshirt sophomore was not penalized all game long and didn’t allow a sack over 81 snaps, including 66 snaps in pass protection.

His efforts led to the Bulldogs offense passing for 463 yards and completed 47 passes to 13 different receivers.

Rara Thomas was targeted six times and set new career highs with five receptions and 52 yards. He had a career-long 28-yard catch, along with his first career touchdown. Thomas ended the day averaging 10.4 yards per reception.

