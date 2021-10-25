Severe storms with heavy rain possible Wednesday night

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms are possible in part of our area Wednesday night. The threat is diminishing for most of us, but some damaging wind gusts are still possible south of I-20.

Severe Weather Risk

The Storm Prediction Center has included us in their “marginal risk” zone, or a level one out of five. The bigger “slight risk” is well south of us, from the Alabama and Mississippi Coast to the Southwest Delta and Louisiana to southeastern Texas. Realistically, the risk is not high. This is not a major storm system, but it’s major for you if you happen to be hit by a damaging storm.

Storm Arrival Times

Storms will arrive at...

6 PM to 8 PM: Metro Jackson, Forest, Lake, Lawrence, Newton, Bay Springs, and Raleigh

8 PM to 10 PM: Meridian, Marion, Collinsville, Causeyville, Philadelphia, Decatur, Union, Choctaw, Louisville, Nanih Waiya, Little Rock, DeKalb, Preston, Prismatic, Klondike, Quitman, Enterprise, Stonewall, Basic City, Pachuta, Shubuta, Waynesboro, and Laurel

9 PM to 11 PM: Butler, York, Livingston, Cuba, Geiger, Emelle, Epes, Pennington, Lisman, Gilbertown, Toxey, Silas, Demopolis, Eutaw, Linden, Dixons Mill, Sweet Water, Thomasville, Coffeeville, and Grove Hill

Potential Impacts

Most of us will get some rain. Some of us will get some heavy rain. The line of storms will likely be weakening as it tracks through our area. Weakening storms often favor damaging wind gusts. Since they are outflow dominated, tornadoes are generally a low risk if they’re a risk at all. Storms can also bring lightning, thunder, and small hail.

Tonight & Tuesday

Tonight will become mostly clear. The low temperature will be near 49 degrees. Tuesday will start sunny. Clouds will increase in the afternoon. The high temperature will be near 73 degrees.

The Rest Of This Week

Wednesday will be mainly dry during the day aside for a few showers. The storms will track through our area between 6 PM and midnight. Occasional showers and persistent clouds are likely throughout Thursday and Friday. Winds will increase to 15-25 mph on both Thursday and Friday with gusts to 30-35 mph. That wind will carry some colder air into our area, and we may struggle to even reach 60 degrees on Friday afternoon. Sunshine will return amid calmer weather on Saturday. Slow warming will start on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.