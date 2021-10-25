Advertisement

State, local authorities make drug arrest in Meridian

Kodi Davidson Sr., faces several drug charges.
Kodi Davidson Sr., faces several drug charges.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Tom Williams
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - State and local investigators made a big drug arrest Monday morning in the city of Meridian.

SWAT teams arrested Kodi Lemond Davidson Sr., 42, at home in the 1000 block of 30th Avenue. They found guns, money, cocaine, pills and more. Davidson is facing 12 charges including: aggravated trafficking, six counts of possession of firearm by felon and possession of a stolen firearm.

In this particular case, it’s been an ongoing investigation for a number of months,” Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said. “The East Mississippi Drug Task Force has done an excellent job and will continue partnering with state and federal officials to hold people accountable for violating the laws of our state.”

Davidson is charged with the following:

Six counts of possession of firearm by felon

Possession of stolen firearm

Aggravated trafficking

Possession of crack cocaine while in possession of a firearm

Possession of marijuana with intent while in possession of a firearm

Possession of ecstasy with intent while in possession of a firearm

Possession of a synthetic with intent while in possession of a firearm

Davidson has a total bond of $800,000, however, on the aggravated trafficking charge Davidson was denied bond.

Mississippi Highway Patrol SWAT, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, East Mississippi Drug Task Force and the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department worked together to make this arrest.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

American actor James Michael Tyler, best known for his role as Gunther on the NBC sitcom...
James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on ‘Friends,’ dies
The Centers for Disease Control identified the bacteria strain that sickened four people,...
Wal-Mart pulling air spray, investigating others in same line
In this photo released by the Colombian presidential press office, the country’s most wanted...
Colombia’s most wanted drug lord captured in jungle raid
People flocked to downtown Meridian on Saturday for the first annual Oktoberfest celebration.
1st annual Oktoberfest celebration in Meridian
A driver lost control during a Texas drag racing event and slammed into a crowd of spectators,...
Drag racer slams into spectators in Texas; 2 children killed

Latest News

Montrell Taylor, 28, charged with murder
Murder suspect remains in jail following charges
Mississippi Children's Museum Meridian one month anniversary.
Mississippi Children’s Museum of Meridian named Attraction of the Year
Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible Wednesday night amid more widespread heavy rain.
Severe storms with heavy rain possible Wednesday night
Meridian Municipal Court
Domestic violence charges can’t be dropped in Meridian Municipal Court