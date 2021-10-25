State, local authorities make drug arrest in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - State and local investigators made a big drug arrest Monday morning in the city of Meridian.

SWAT teams arrested Kodi Lemond Davidson Sr., 42, at home in the 1000 block of 30th Avenue. They found guns, money, cocaine, pills and more. Davidson is facing 12 charges including: aggravated trafficking, six counts of possession of firearm by felon and possession of a stolen firearm.

In this particular case, it’s been an ongoing investigation for a number of months,” Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said. “The East Mississippi Drug Task Force has done an excellent job and will continue partnering with state and federal officials to hold people accountable for violating the laws of our state.”

Davidson is charged with the following:

Six counts of possession of firearm by felon

Possession of stolen firearm

Aggravated trafficking

Possession of crack cocaine while in possession of a firearm

Possession of marijuana with intent while in possession of a firearm

Possession of ecstasy with intent while in possession of a firearm

Possession of a synthetic with intent while in possession of a firearm

Davidson has a total bond of $800,000, however, on the aggravated trafficking charge Davidson was denied bond.

Mississippi Highway Patrol SWAT, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, East Mississippi Drug Task Force and the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department worked together to make this arrest.

