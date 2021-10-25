The strength behind the pink

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It was tough for many patients to get cancer screenings during the height of the pandemic. It was especially tough for minorities needing cancer-related preventative healthcare and treatment. One special member of the WTOK family, Sherry Moss has an important message- if something doesn’t feel right, go get checked.

Moss has been at the station for 38 years. She works behind the scenes in master control. She’s an important part of our talented team that keeps WTOK on the air. But her important story doesn’t stop there.

Moss is a three-year breast cancer survivor. She says noticed a change in her body back in 2017.

“I was lying in bed and just—my hand just came across my breast and I felt a lump,” Moss said. “And so, the next week I made an appointment with my doctor, and I couldn’t see her until January the 2nd. So, I had to wait a couple of weeks which was terrifying.”

January 2nd, 2018 was a day Moss will never forget. That was the day she was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer -- the first in her family.

“After my doctor had given me that diagnosis, I went back to my truck and I took a deep breath and said, ‘God you go this!’ I just felt the calmness over me. So, at that point I was not worried. I was not worried at all. I called my husband, I called my sisters, my sister-in-law and told them my diagnosis. I told them, ‘I just need your support and I am going to be fine,’” Moss said.

That positive attitude is what helped Moss get through a lumpectomy, four rounds of chemotherapy and 35 weeks of radiation.

“I just didn’t have no type of doubt of feeling sorry for myself, but I just felt in my spirit that I was going to be ok, and I was,” Moss said.

Sherry’s unbelievable story of survival is unfortunately one not every cancer patient gets.

The Mississippi State Department of Health says breast cancer is the 2nd leading cause of death among women of color nationwide. The probability of developing breast cancer in a lifetime is 1 in every 8 women in the U.S.

Here in Mississippi, about 400 women die from breast cancer each year.

“Breast cancer is the leading cause in premature death in women.” Amy Coleman, a Radiologist at Anderson Regional Breast Center said. “Think about that. Leading cause of premature death. That’s like so many years of good life lost.”

Coleman recommends yearly mammograms beginning at the age 40 because not everyone will have symptoms like Moss.

Unfortunately, Mississippi has one of the lowest breast cancer screening rates in the U.S.

“The virus did slow down some people in getting their regular health checks. But statistically, most patients who get breast cancer don’t have a family history,” Coleman said.

The CDC National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program says its breast cancers screenings were down 87 percent at the height of the pandemic. Screening percentages were even lower for women of color.

“To be regularly screened, you’re in that population where breast cancer deaths are decreased by 40% if you participate in annual screening. That’s huge.” Coleman added, “So, to keep that in mind knowing that it may be a minor slight in your schedule you have to take to go get it done. But what a huge benefit.”

Sherry Moss, a survivor we care about and admire so much, says breast cancer patients should stay positive, focused and strong.

“Tomorrow is not promised to us. I look at-- you just live your life to the fullest every day and be thankful. Be thankful for your family, be thankful for your friends and just live life.”

Amy Coleman encourages women to let the enthusiasm of Breast Cancer Awareness Month carry them throughout the year.

Anderson Regional Breast Center offers a 3D mammogram that is two times more accurate in detecting breast cancer. For more on their services, click here.

