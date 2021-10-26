Annual candy crawl held Tuesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Kids from around Meridian got an early treat for Halloween.

The annual candy crawl was held Tuesday evening with over 30 businesses handing out candy to eager trick or treaters. We spoke with one business owner that is glad to help provide a fun, safe environment for meridian’s youth.

“We’re really excited about seeing all the kids’ downtown, giving them a safe environment to get their tricks and their treats. We, along with dozens of other businesses, are pleased every year to participate and we continue to be excited as always,” said Bill Arlinghaus, owner of Brickhaus Bar & Grill.

