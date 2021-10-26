Advertisement

Annual candy crawl held Tuesday

Candy crawl held Tuesday
Candy crawl held Tuesday(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Kids from around Meridian got an early treat for Halloween.

The annual candy crawl was held Tuesday evening with over 30 businesses handing out candy to eager trick or treaters. We spoke with one business owner that is glad to help provide a fun, safe environment for meridian’s youth.

“We’re really excited about seeing all the kids’ downtown, giving them a safe environment to get their tricks and their treats. We, along with dozens of other businesses, are pleased every year to participate and we continue to be excited as always,” said Bill Arlinghaus, owner of Brickhaus Bar & Grill.

To find a list of events happening downtown, please visit our community calendar: https://www.wtok.com/community/calendar/

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kodi Davidson Sr., faces several drug charges.
State, local authorities make drug arrest in Meridian
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
Montrell Taylor, 28, charged with murder
Murder suspect remains in jail following charges
Meridian Municipal Court
Domestic violence charges can’t be dropped in Meridian Municipal Court
Terry Duane Turner, 65, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 31-year-old Adil...
Homeowner charged in slaying of motorist in his driveway

Latest News

Hamilton was last seen on that day in Hueytown, which is near Birmingham.
Man from Hueytown, AL missing
The award given to the museum.
Mississippi Children’s Museum - Meridian wins prestigious award
Mississippi Highway Patrol - Troop H
MHP having “Trunk-or-Treat” Wednesday
Heavy thunderstorms, some with damaging wind gusts, are likely Wednesday night.
Heavy storms, some severe, are likely Wednesday night