City of Meridian Arrest Report October 25, 2021

Daily Docket
Published: Oct. 26, 2021
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
RAY BARNES19893418 STATE BLVD MERIDIAN MSSHOPLIFTING
THREATENING EXHIBITION OF WEAPONS
RESISTING ARREST
ABUSIVE CALLS TO E-911
SANCHEZ M KING1980527 N HILLS ST MERIDIAN ,MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
REBEKAH M ATKINS20012561 OLD HWY 19 SE MERIDIAN, MSPOSESSION OF MARIJUANA
JERRELL RIGDON1967HOMELESSDISTURBING THE PEACE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
TYRONE RODGERS19851310 1/2 ROBINSON ST APT A JACKSON, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
SANTARIUS STIDMON1994930 42ND AVE APT 1002 MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
SHANIKA MCLAURIN19935033 COUNTY ROAD 8 VOSSBURG, MSDUI
GIVING FALSE INFORMATION X 2
KAREN SMITH19973508 40TH ST MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
TONY MOFFITE19872642 MYRTLEWOOD DR MERIDIAN,MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE X 2
WILLIAM V JOHN19641016 70TH PL MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
MICHELLE ROLAND19762700 ST ANDREWS ST MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
BRANDON CHANEY1985HOMELESSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 22, 2021 at 6:00 AM to October 25, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 7:43 AM on October 22, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 5500 block of Highway 11 & 80 West. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 7:43 AM on October 22, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 5500 block of Highway 11 & 80 West. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 10:25 AM on October 22, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1800 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
At 11:13 PM on October 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 5000 block of Arundel Road. Entry was gained through a window.
At 6:31 PM on October 24, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3500 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 7:05 PM on October 22, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an attempted residential burglary in the 3800 block of Davis Street. Entry was attempted through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 10 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed evidence found to support the calls.
At 8:01 PM on October 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Front Street Extension. One residence and 2 vehicles were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 3:53 AM on October 24, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3000 block of Poplar Springs Drive. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

