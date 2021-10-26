City of Meridian Arrest Report October 25, 2021

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 7:43 AM on October 22, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 5500 block of Highway 11 & 80 West. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 7:43 AM on October 22, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 5500 block of Highway 11 & 80 West. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 10:25 AM on October 22, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1800 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.

At 11:13 PM on October 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 5000 block of Arundel Road. Entry was gained through a window.

At 6:31 PM on October 24, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3500 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 7:05 PM on October 22, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an attempted residential burglary in the 3800 block of Davis Street. Entry was attempted through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 10 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed evidence found to support the calls.

At 8:01 PM on October 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Front Street Extension. One residence and 2 vehicles were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 3:53 AM on October 24, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3000 block of Poplar Springs Drive. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.