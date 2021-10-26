City of Meridian Arrest Report October 25, 2021
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|RAY BARNES
|1989
|3418 STATE BLVD MERIDIAN MS
|SHOPLIFTING
THREATENING EXHIBITION OF WEAPONS
RESISTING ARREST
ABUSIVE CALLS TO E-911
|SANCHEZ M KING
|1980
|527 N HILLS ST MERIDIAN ,MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|REBEKAH M ATKINS
|2001
|2561 OLD HWY 19 SE MERIDIAN, MS
|POSESSION OF MARIJUANA
|JERRELL RIGDON
|1967
|HOMELESS
|DISTURBING THE PEACE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|TYRONE RODGERS
|1985
|1310 1/2 ROBINSON ST APT A JACKSON, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|SANTARIUS STIDMON
|1994
|930 42ND AVE APT 1002 MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|SHANIKA MCLAURIN
|1993
|5033 COUNTY ROAD 8 VOSSBURG, MS
|DUI
GIVING FALSE INFORMATION X 2
|KAREN SMITH
|1997
|3508 40TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|TONY MOFFITE
|1987
|2642 MYRTLEWOOD DR MERIDIAN,MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE X 2
|WILLIAM V JOHN
|1964
|1016 70TH PL MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|MICHELLE ROLAND
|1976
|2700 ST ANDREWS ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|BRANDON CHANEY
|1985
|HOMELESS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 22, 2021 at 6:00 AM to October 25, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 7:43 AM on October 22, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 5500 block of Highway 11 & 80 West. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 7:43 AM on October 22, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 5500 block of Highway 11 & 80 West. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 10:25 AM on October 22, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1800 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
At 11:13 PM on October 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 5000 block of Arundel Road. Entry was gained through a window.
At 6:31 PM on October 24, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3500 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 7:05 PM on October 22, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an attempted residential burglary in the 3800 block of Davis Street. Entry was attempted through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 10 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed evidence found to support the calls.
At 8:01 PM on October 23, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Front Street Extension. One residence and 2 vehicles were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 3:53 AM on October 24, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3000 block of Poplar Springs Drive. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.