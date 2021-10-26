Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report October 26, 2021

Daily Docket 6(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
RAY BARNES19893418 STATE BLVD MERIDIAN MSSHOPLIFTING
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
SHEIANA DAVIS19912317 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
JEFFERY M WALKER197110271 MORGAN RD MERIDAIN, MSDUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
DIEDRICH R MILLER JR20028447 NE PINES DR MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 25, 2021 at 6:00 AM to October 26, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, evidence was found to support the call.
At 9:28 PM on October 25, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Highway 19 North. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

