City of Meridian Arrest Report October 26, 2021
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|RAY BARNES
|1989
|3418 STATE BLVD MERIDIAN MS
|SHOPLIFTING
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
|SHEIANA DAVIS
|1991
|2317 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|JEFFERY M WALKER
|1971
|10271 MORGAN RD MERIDAIN, MS
|DUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|DIEDRICH R MILLER JR
|2002
|8447 NE PINES DR MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 25, 2021 at 6:00 AM to October 26, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, evidence was found to support the call.
At 9:28 PM on October 25, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Highway 19 North. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.